Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Much He Misses Chocolate Sweets On World Chocolate Day

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram account. The post showed just how much he misses a bite as he wrote a long caption along with the post. Amitabh Bachchan is known for posting quirky posts on his social media handles and the actor is trending for his recent post.

The 77-year-old superstar revealed on Monday that he has quit eating chocolates. He further revealed how celebrations on World Chocolate Day only remind him how much he misses eating sweet treats.

Amitabh Bachchan in his Instagram post wrote: World chocolate day is here. When I have stopped eating chocolate, then why is my heart yearning for it?

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post

Fan reactions

As soon as the post went up, fans of Amitabh Bachchan started commenting on the post. Several fans of the actor wished him on the World Chocolate Day and sent him love and regards. There were several other fans who encouraged the actor to keep his will strong and motivated him to not eat chocolates. Many other fans sent much love to the actor, check out the comments below.

Amitabh Bachchan during the lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media during the lockdown. The actor kept his fans updated with his daily life during the lockdown and was seen posting pictures regularly.

The actor also took his fans down the memory lane and posted some thoughts about his journey in the film industry. He was seen posting pictures of his popular movies and delighted the fans with some interesting facts from behind the scenes. Check out some of the posts below.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Gulabo Sitabo which released recently on OTT. The actor portrayed the character of Mirza Sheikh. He shared the screen with Ayushman Khurrana and the film was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in several other films that are lined up his way. Those films include Butterfly, Jhund, Brahmastra, Chehre and Uyarndha Manithan. Amitabh Bachchan was seen in cameos AB Aani CD, Ghoomketu and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

