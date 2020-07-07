Can Rajkummar Rao's Alexander Sing 'my Shot' With Ease If 'Hamilton' Is Made In Bollywood?

Hamilton was a broadway musical released in 2015. The musical was a huge hit among the audiences and also won several awards and accolades. The broadway musical is now back again with a film version of itself and it will consist of a live recording of the 2015 Broadway musical. The 2015 musical was inspired by the 2004 biography, Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. It was directed and produced by Thomas Kail and produced, written, and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda also stars as Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton was expected to have a theatrical release but because of the pandemic situation in the world, the movie was recently released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar. The musical movie is being received well by the audience but what if the movie is ever made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Hamilton cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Also Read | Why Does King George Spit So Much In Hamilton? Find Out Why Netizens Were Left In Splits

Rajkummar Rao as Alexander Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda played the role of one of the founding fathers of the United States of America. For the Bollywood version of the musical, Rajkummar Rao might be the perfect actor with his amazing acting skills.

Image Credits: lin_manuelmiranda and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Also Read | 'Hamilton' Cast: Here's A List Of The Actors And The Famous Characters They Play

Ayushmann Khurrana as King George III

King George III is played by Jonathan Groff in Hamilton. Ayushmann Khurrana can do justice to this role in Bollywood’s Hamilton.

Image Credits: grofffsauce and Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Also Read | 'Hamilton' Graces Disney Plus; Jimmy Fallon, Shonda Rhimes, Josh Express Excitement

Ishita Dutta Sheth as Eliza Schuyler

Eliza Schuyler is played by Phillipa Soo in the Hamilton movie. If the musical is ever made in Bollywood, Ishita Dutta Sheth can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: Phillipa Soo and Ishita Dutta Sheth Instagram

Also Read | Did You Know Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones From 'Hamilton' Are A Real-life Couple?

Tabu as Angelica Schuyler

The eldest sister of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton is played by Renée Elise Goldsberry in Hamilton. Tabu becomes the ideal choice to portray this role in Bollywood’s Hamilton.

Image Credits: Renée Elise Goldsberry and Tabu Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan as George Washington

Christopher Jackson plays the role of George Washington who was one of the pivotal members of the American War. Abhishek Bachchan with his looks becomes the natural choice for this role.

Image Credits: Christopher Jackson and Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Farhan Akhtar as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson

Marquis de Lafayette was a French aristocrat who fought on the American side of War for independence. Thomas Jefferson served as the vice president and later became the President of the US. Farhan Akhtar might be the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: hamiltonmusical Instagram and Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Manoj Bajpai as Aaron Burr

Leslie Odom Jr. plays the role of Aaron Burr. He was a lifelong political rival of Alexander Hamilton. Manoj Bajpai can pull off this role with perfection in Bollywood’s remake of Hamilton.

Image Credits: Leslie Odom Jr. Instagram and Manoj Bajpayee Instagram

Radhika Madan as Peggy Schuyler

Jasmine Cephas Jones had portrayed the character of Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton. Radhika Madan with her looks becomes the perfect person to play one of the Schuyler sisters in the musical’s Bollywood version.

Image Credits: Jasmine Cephas Jones and Radhika Madan Instagram

Promo Image Credits: lin_manuelmiranda and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.