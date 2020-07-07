After Sushant Singh Rajput, Late Saroj Khan’s Account Now Memorialised On Instagram

This year has been tough for the Hindi film industry with some of the major losses of the fraternity's most talented and legendary stars, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and now, Saroj Khan. After Sushant and Irrfan's demise, Instagram memorialised their official accounts by adding 'remembering' in their profile bios. Now, the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan's profile has also been memorialized by Instagram.

Instagram memorialises Saroj Khan's profile

The late legend Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on July 3, 2020, at 2:30 am in the morning and breathed her last at Bandra's Guru Nanak Hospital, Mumbai. Soon after the devastating news of her demise due to cardiac arrest broke the internet, heartfelt condolences from across the country started pouring in on social media. Now, the social media platform Instagram has also paid their tribute to the National-Award winning choreographer by memorialising her IG profile as they added a 'remembering' tag to her profile. Earlier, late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan's profiles were also memorialised by Instagram. Have a look:

What does memorialising a profile on Instagram mean?

According to the photo-sharing app's policy, all the accounts which get memorialized by them become a place to remember that person after they have passed away. As per reports of a news agency, once Instagram memorialises any account, no one is allowed to access or log in to that account. Furthermore, the term 'remembering' gets added right below to the name of the deceased person on their profile.

Saroj Khan's contribution to the Hindi film industry has been remarkable. The late legend is by far the only Bollywood choreographer who has won three National Awards for Best Choreographer. One of the National Awards won by her was for the iconic song Dola Re Dola from the cult classic Devdas featuring Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. Khan's last collaboration was also with Madhuri for the song Tabah Ho Gaye from 2019's period drama Kalank. On the occasion of Guru Purnima this year, the Kalank actor paid a heartfelt tribute to her late guru in a long post on Instagram as she wrote,

"The Guru-shishya bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I'll miss everything. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her."

Check out her post below:

