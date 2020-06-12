'Gulabo Sitabo' Releases, Rangoli Chandel's Lockdown Haircut & More

Today, on June 12, 2020, Sonu Sood helped more Migrant Workers by sending them home via Borivali Station. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday raised awareness about Child Labour on World Against Child Labour Day. Here are some of today's top celebrity and entertainment stories.

Nalneesh Neel Praises Amitabh Bachchan; Says 'He Makes His Costars Comfortable'

In a press release, Nalneesh Neel praised his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan. The actor claimed that it was an honour working with Amitabh Bachchan. He also said that he had several scenes with Amitabh in Gulabo Sitabo. Finally, Nalneesh Neel mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan made his costars feel comfortable around him.

Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers Again By Sending Them Home Via Borivali Station, Mumbai

Sonu Sood is back at helping migrant workers return home during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video shared above, hundreds of migrants thanked Sonu Sood for his help. This time, Sonu Sood managed to help migrants return home via Borivali Station in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday Raises Awareness About Child Labour On ''World Against Child Labour Day"

On World Against Child Labour Day, actor Ananya Panday took to her social media story to spread awareness about Child Labour. In the caption for her Instagram story, the actor wrote that every child deserves to learn, play, eat, and grow. She then pointed out how millions of kids across the globe were being deprived of their basic rights. She then asked her fans to speak out against child labour.

Arjun Kapoor Mourns The Death Of Friend's Helper, Says 'we Exchanged A Sense Of Belonging'

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor mourned the death of Vijay Pawar, the personal help of his photographer friend Rohan Shrestha. In his post, Arjun Kapoor wrote that Vijay Pawar helped him and his friend shine. Arjun Kapoor added that he might have not known Vijay Pawar personally, but he mourned him none the less, as he was a close friend of his photographer.

Kangana Ranaut Gives Sister Rangoli Chandel Haircut At Home; See Before-after Look

Barbershops and salons still remain close amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Which is why many people are getting haircuts from their family members. Recently, Rangoli Chandel got a haircut from her actor sister, Kangana Ranaut. Rangoli even posted a photo of the haircut on Instagram.

