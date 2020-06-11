Yami Gautam Takes Up 'Gibo Sibo Challenge' And Repeats The Tongue Twister 6 Times; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam accepted the Gibosibo challenge and shared a video in which she was seen performing the tongue twister. The director Shoojit Sircar challenged Yami Gautam to take the Gibosibo tongue-twister challenge. In the video, Yami Gautam said the tongue twister six times in one go. Instagramming the video Yami Gautam wrote, 'And with your challenge accepted , Shoojit Da , that’s a 6'. Her caption further read, 'Best wishes for #gulabositabo to this really special team'. At the and of the caption, she nominated Vikrant Massey, Shraddha Kapoor and Badshah.

Watch it below:

Gulabo Siatbo release date

The Gibosibo challenge is introduced by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo is around the corner. The Shoojit Sircar directorial also features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead cast. A couple of days back, the makers released the trailer and announced that the upcoming flick will take an OTT release. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, 2020. Earlier the film was slated to take a theatrical release but the lockdown induced by the outbreak of Coronavirus changed the makers' plan.

Apart from Yami Gautam, many other Bollywood actors also took the fun challenge. Actors such as Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, among many others, posted a short video on their social media wall while saying the tongue twister in one go. Catch a few below:

Yami Gautam's films

Talking about the professional front, in 2019, the Vicky Donor actor gave two back-to-back hits. She essayed a pivotal character in Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Later, in November 2019, she joined the lead cast of Amar Kaushik's Bala, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Yami Gautam's performance in Bala bagged praises from the critics.

The Sanam Re actor has numerous projects lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey in a Puneet Khanna directorial. The film, titled Ginny Weds Sunny, is a romance-comedy flick. Reportedly, the film is extensively shot in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali.

