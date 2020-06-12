Kriti Sanon Takes 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue Twister Challenge & Her Pet Thinks She's 'crazy'

Just days before the release of the much-awaited film Gulabo Sitabo, co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a fun challenge to their friends and fans. The challenge is to say the tongue twister "Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar witar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo..." five times without making any mistake. This challenge given by Ayushmann and Amitabh has kept celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal and more quite busy.

Recently, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who was challenged by Vicky Kaushal, also went on to try the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister but it seems like she was able to complete it because of her adorable pet. Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a video of her doing the tongue twister along with her pet, Phoebe. Yes, she said the tongue twister by playing with Phoebe until when Phoebe decided to interrupt her by licking her mouth.

She then went on to tell her fans and netizens that the film Gulabo Sitabo has released on Amazon Prime Video. She also went on to tell them to stop practising the tongue twister and watch the film at home.

Along with the post, she also wrote, “I think Phoebe thought I had gone crazy but still found me cute… Here u go @vickykaushal09 ... I would have done a few more had she not licked me. Tonight’s plan- Gulabo Sitabo on @primevideoin... Two of my favourite actors @amitabhbachchan sir and @ayushmannk and one of the best directors we have here @shoojitsircar da… Don’t Miss It!! All the best to the entire team!” Watch the video below.

About the film

The film Gulabo Sitabo revolves around a tenant, portrayed by Ayushmann, and the different ways that the landlord, Amitabh, is trying to rid him of his property. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have come together for the first time to work together. The film is also directed by Shoojit Sircar who has previously given hit films such as Vicky Donor, Piku and many more. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala in crucial roles. Just a few hours from its release, the film has already been receiving positive responses from the audience.

