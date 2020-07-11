Maniesh Paul Shares Glimpse Of His First Day On Set As 'fun And Humour Begins'

Popular television show host and anchor Maiesh Paul has resumed work amid the ongoing global pandemic and it seems that the actor has perfectly adapted himself to the new normal. Recently, the Mickey Virus actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram giving a glimpse of his time on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs while restarting work. In the pictures, the actor can be seen clad in formal suits with a mask while abiding by the rules set by the government.

In one of the pictures, the host and actor who is known for his on-time unch lines can be seen posing with his mask which had “HUSTLE” written on it. While captioning the post, the actor used his sense of humour and wrote that this is how he has adapted to the new normal and according to him this is the “Hustleiyat.” Maniesh felt happy to be back on the set after almost four months and he is excited to commence a new journey with “sanitized humour. Actress Mouni Roy was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wished him luck for the show. Apart from Mouni, actor, and comedian Gaurav Gera also wished with great luck and success for the show.

Earlier, before the shooting had started, Maniesh who could control his excitement about kick-starting work after nearly 100 days, opened up about his excitement to an entertainment portal bout getting back to work after a long hiatus. The actor reportedly said that he is immensely excited to get back to work after 100 days of staying indoors and now he also said that he is looking forward to shooting a fun-filled episode after such a long time. Since the shootings have begun, as per the government protocols, the production houses have been asked to follow certain guidelines.

Maniesh also reportedly spoke about the precautions and safety norms that have been adopted by the cast and crew on the sets of the show. Talking about it, the Mickey Virus actor reportedly said that keeping in mind the current scenario, the entire team is going to maintain social distancing on the sets and take appropriate precautions for the safety of all. This year, as per reports, the eighth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs will witness music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya, singer Javed Ali and veteran singer Alka Yagnik in the jury panel.

