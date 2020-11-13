Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Sweet Throwback Picture To Wish His Fans 'Happy Diwali'

On November 12, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a throwback monochrome picture from his younger days to wish his fans a Happy Diwali. The picture showed him celebrating Diwali with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The caption read, “Deepawali ki Subhakamnaye (Happy Diwali)" (sic).

Amitabh Bachchan shares a sweet throwback Diwali pic to wish his fans

In the picture, the family is seen having a fun time as they play with some sparklers. Veteran actor Amitabh is seen wearing a white kurta and pyjama whereas Jaya wore a beautiful saree. Their daughter, Shweta is seen next to them holding a sparkler in her hand. Many of his fans wished him back and showered love in the comments section.

Sharing the same picture, Sholay star Amitabh tweeted, “Many wishes for Deepawali. Happiness, peace and boundless love.” Wishing him back a fan wrote, “Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely and cheerful Diwali.” Another user replied, “#HappyDiwali Diya lampDiya lampDiya lamp Amitji to you too and your family. All the best wishes full with great joy, happiness, love and peace for you, your family and whole the extended family.”

Amitabh Bachchan to cancel Diwali party this year

Big B’s family is known for their lavish Diwali parties. According to reports in Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan decided to cancel their Diwali party. The decision has been taken into consideration due to the on-going pandemic and the demise of stars such as Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was his close friend and he considered him his family. The Bachchan family also lost Ritu Nanda, mother-in-law of Shweta Nanda, to cancer this year.

Currently, on the acting front, Big B has three movies under him: Bhramastra, Chehere and Jhund. Apart from these movies, the actor will be collaborating with Kachche Dhaage star Ajay Devgn for the movie titled Mayday which is directed by Ajay himself. The duo will come together after a gap of seven years; they were last seen in Satyagraha released in 2013.

