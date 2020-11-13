Amitabh Bachchan urges people to adapt 'simple lifestyle changes' on World Diabetes Day

Ahead of World Diabetes Day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a post while spreading awareness about ways to control the disease and maintain safety. Apart from this, the senior actor also advocated simple ways that can be adopted to keep a check and control the disease.

Amitabh Bachchan on World Diabetes Day

In the post, the Pink actor wrote, “Tomorrow (14th November) is World Diabetes day .. CONTROL DIABETES AND BE SAFE by adopting simple lifestyle changes like Healthy food and Diet, Regular exercise, Regular blood checkup, and proper treatment... "I Pledge to Control Diabetes-And be Safe"The 76-year-old star, who has been associated with various health campaigns like Polio, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis, and diabetes, urged people to get themselves checked at very intervals to stabilise it.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Sweet Throwback Picture To Wish His Fans 'Happy Diwali'

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Commitment Of Every Citizen Towards 'Motherland'; See Post

T 3720 - Tomorrow (14th November) is World Diabetes day .. CONTROL DIABETES AND BE SAFE by adapting simple lifestyle changes like Healthy food and Diet, Regular exercise, Regular blood checkup and proper treatment .. "I Pledge to Control Diabetes-And be Safe" pic.twitter.com/B7kCBDVEf3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2020

According to the official website of WHO, the organization is announcing the Global Diabetes Compact, a comprehensive and inclusive approach to support countries in implementing effective programs for the prevention and management of diabetes. The Compact will bring together in one package all WHO materials available for the prevention and management of diabetes, both existing and new. On the prevention side, a particular focus will be given to reducing obesity, especially among young people. On the treatment side, emphasis will be on improving access to diabetes medicines and technologies, in particular in low- and middle-income countries.

The senior actor who frequently keeps a check on his healthy by getting himself testes, in an interview with PTI revealed that it was during the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati that he was diagnosed with tuberculosis of the spine in 2000. He said, "It's very uncomfortable. You cannot sit or lie down. Most of the time, I was on 8-10 pain killers a day just to survive the period when I was anchoring the game show." Amitabh Bachchan who considers himself a Tuberculosis survivor, further said, "The reason I disclosed is that I felt that the word 'survivor' is somehow is a very powerful word. When I say I am a TB survivor, it seems like I survived a plane crash or boat sinking. If you survive that, it lends a lot of power and strength to what you are saying. It's like saying that I have survived it because I went through a process."

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Says If You Rest, 'body Will Demand More'; Fans Give It A Thumbs Up

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Edition In 'then & Then' Series Sees Son Abhishek Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.