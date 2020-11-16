'Pride': Amitabh Shares Pic Of Diya Lit At Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Statue In Wroclaw

This year Diwali turned extremely special for megastar Amitabh Bachchan who shared a statue of his father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan who got respect from the people of Poland. While captioning the picture, the actor extended his Diwali wishes and expressed happiness on seeing a Diya being lit at his father’s statue in Poland.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan honored in Poland

The Badla actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of his father’s statue that is built in Wroclaw, Poland. The picture showed statue of Harivansh Rai Bachchan sitting on a chair with his books in his hands. Apart from the statue, fans can also see the Diya being lit under the statue along with some flowers. While thanking the people of Poland, Amitabh penned his gratitude and wrote, “they honour Babuji by placing a 'diya' for Deepavali at his statue in Wroclaw, Poland .. an honour a pride.”

T 3721 - .. they honour Babuji by placing a 'diya' for Deepavali

at his statue in Wroclaw , Poland .. an honour a pride ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Wb4So6IyZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2020

Back in October during Dussehra, Big B had shared his ‘moment of pride’ on Instagram and posted, “The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India .. JAI HIND.”

T 3581 - At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love ..

Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour pic.twitter.com/dkcjUpEEN0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2019

During his visit to Poland in December 2019, Big B had visited a church where a special prayer was said for his father, late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “At one of the oldest churches in Europe, in Poland, a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love... Thank you, Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour,” Big B had posted then.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has several interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in Ayan Mukerji’s dream sci-fi flick Brahmashtra. The first part of the trilogy is scheduled to release this December 2020. Apart from this, Amitabh will also be seen sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller film Chehre. The movie was scheduled to release in April. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date has been postponed. Lastly, the actor will even be a part of Nagraj Manjule’s sports-drama Jhund.

