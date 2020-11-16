Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Aaradhya On Ninth Birthday, Shares Collage Of Nine Pics

On the joyous occasion of granddaughter Aardhya's ninth birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his blessings to the little one with a beautiful collage. Being the first one to wish his granddaughter, the senior actor posted a photo collage featuring nine throwback pictures of Aaradhya from the time she was one-year-old till the latest, mapping out exactly how the little one has grown.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes Aaradhya on birthday

The megastar took to his Instagram and shared the adorable collage of granddaughter's pictures. While captioning the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Happy birthday, Aaradhya... all my love." Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and the couple welcomed their first child Aaradhya in the year 2011.

Though the Bachchans opted out of their yearly Diwali party this year, owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the family has decided to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday with just an intimate gathering at home. Breaking the every year tradition of celebrating the day with merriment and a grand party at their house, this year the family has decided to celebrate the day with close friends and family members. Aaradhya's birthday which usually witnesses some of the who’s who of the industry will also be muted as it will not be possible to host a grand event under the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, Diwali celebrations turned extra special for Amitabh Bachchan whose father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan gets honored by the people of Poland. The Pink actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of his father’s statue that is built in Wroclaw, Poland. The picture showed Harivansh Rai Bachchan sitting on a chair with his books in his hands. Apart from the statue, fans can also see the Diya being lit under the statue along with some flowers. While thanking the people of Poland, Amitabh penned his gratitude and wrote, “they honour Babuji by placing a 'Diya' for Deepavali at his statue in Wroclaw, Poland .. an honour a pride.”

T 3721 - .. they honour Babuji by placing a 'diya' for Deepavali

at his statue in Wroclaw , Poland .. an honour a pride ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Wb4So6IyZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2020

