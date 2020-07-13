FWICE Wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Family Speedy Recovery, Says 'praying For Your Good Health'

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently sent out best wishes for Amitabh Bachchan and his family as they were tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. They put out a proper letter on behalf of the members of FWICE, including actors, technicians, and workers from the media and entertainment industry. People can also be seen vividly sharing the letter as they agree with it and send out personal wishes from their side.

FWICE wishes Amitabh Bachchan and family a speedy recovery

People have been flooding social media with ‘get well soon’ messages for Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, who tested positive on July 12, 2020. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) decided to post a letter speaking about the unfortunate news and also sending through speedy recovery wishes. In the letter posted on Twitter, FWICE can be talking about how the technicians, workers, and actors have been praying for the Bachchans. They mentioned that the entire country has been going through deep pain ever since they heard about the family being tested positive for COVID-19.

They also wished Amitabh Bachchan with an expeditious relief from the ailments and also hoped that he and his family would come back to normalcy soon. FWICE also wrote at the end of the letter that they pray for Amitabh Bachchan and family to come out of this as true warriors and also spoke about having a COVID-free nation in the future. Have a look at the official letter posted on Twitter here.

आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रार्थना करते है। Get Well Soon Sir#AmitabhBachhan pic.twitter.com/f56WwZKQHa — Federation of Western India Cine Employees (@fwicemum) July 13, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after being tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, on the other hand, have been quarantined at home. The veteran actor has reportedly been maintaining his daily routine while being admitted. He also took to his blog to wish a few members of his extended family. He sent through his greetings and wishes to Manoj Kumar Ojha and Taran Ghantasala.

