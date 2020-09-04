Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'back To Work' Pics; Says 'everyone Is Dressed & Ready For Heist'

After winning the COVID-19 battle, Amitabh Bachchan has now resumed work. In the blog shared by him on Friday, September 4, the actor shared how he is “back to the grind, WORK” by sharing a number of photographs from his photoshoot. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how he worked for ‘4 campaign films’ one after another. He had to undergo ‘5 costume changes’ for clicking ‘4 still shoots’ of long, close-ups and mid shots. In his blog, the actor assured fans that everyone on the set has adhered to the set precautionary measures.

Amitabh Bachchan resume work

One of the photos shared by him, sees him getting off his vanity van. The evergreen actor revealed how everyone is all dressed up and have prepared themselves for the ‘heist’. While sharing the picture, he wrote

off the vanity .. make up and hair done .. script in hand and … yaaa

Another photo sees him posing holding a laptop with a white background setting. Amitabh shared with his fans that these pictures will now undergo an editing process by Ef. According to the veteran star,

.. this is one that is done specially for the Ef to design and be able to put in some stuff on the white .. I tried to, but did not know how to .. there are apps., and the kind but I be app., challenged .. so ..

Donning a multi-coloured sweatshirt and track pants, here the actor is pretending to hold something when the camera captures him. Explaining this photo, he said that later during the editing process a mobile device will be added in his hand. However, the actor expressed that he is afraid of such shoots because the editing team could do a lot even ‘remove’ him from the photo. Along with this, he was also seen showing off his Yeezy’s. Take a look:

.. that supposed to be a mobile in the hand .. they shall put in later in post .. they could do a lot of it .. remove me as well .. and that is the fear and danger ..

the expression on the next one says it all

BUT .. don’t miss the YEEzeeys .. or whatever the luminous, neons are addressed as makers .. it’s the sporting unit with the ‘a …. ‘ but I am not really sure .. cool eh ..??

Amitabh is seen seated in a wheelchair in a few photos. But he revealed that sitting on the wheelchair was a part of his campaign shoot. He captioned the picture as,

.. its been a struggle to be back on your feet .. and the considerate unit accommodates me with this vehicle of convenience .. the surroundings are quiet and disciplined .. scarce conversation .. a respected look and guidance .. care at every wheel turn .. crew about , seeking any requirement from me .. feeling like a child in the cradle .. all precautions of mask and PPE and distance and channels where I should wheel away , ready and designed before .. people about to take any instructions .. fatigue .. rest .. eat something .. a coffee or a drink .. a break .. just say it .. no rush no issue ..

