Amitabh Bachchan Has Posted Some Quirky Quotes On His Personal Blog, Here Are Some

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most respected actors in Bollywood. While Amitabh Bachchan has carved a niche for himself and become the legendary actor that he is today, he has always remembered his father at every important event in his life. He is the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was an Indian poet of the Nayi Kavita literary movement of early 20th century Hindi literature. Amitabh Bachchan maintains his own blog as well, where he pens down his thoughts regularly. He has been inspiring people with some motivational and positive words. He has also gained a massive viewership for his words and the fans are really appreciating Amitabh Bachchan's blogs. Here are some of his quotes picked from his personal blog.

T 3414 - ... a few moments ago he had breathed his last .. my Father .. had held his hand .. soft .. the hand that wrote genius ..

अभी कुछ क्षण पहले ही , उनका स्वर्ग वास हुआ था ; बाबूजी ; हाथ पकड़ा हुआ था उनका मैंने ; निर्मल , कोमल, मुलायम , ; एक प्रतिभा वान लेखनी pic.twitter.com/rbpB3qwzR7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020

“I think no actor should be ever satisfied because there is always something new to do, something fresh to get challenged by. I think every actor would wish there is some challenge that is left. I would consider being creatively dead if I were to say that I am satisfied now,”

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity. And I am not sure of the former.”

“I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, I like to go home and have a restless night and wonder how I'm going to be able to accomplish this feat, get jittery. That hunger and those butterflies in the stomach are very essential for all creative people.”

“Change is the nature of life but the challenge is the future of life. So challenge the changes. Never change the challenges.”

“When I wrote my first blog, I got one response. Now, I sometimes get as many as 400 responses to my posts.”

