Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shamitabh' Was The First Bollywood Film Shot In Finland; Read Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan starred along with actors Dhanush and Akshara Hasaan in the film Shamitabh, released in the year 2015. Shamitabh was the first-ever Bollywood film which was shot in Finland, at the Helenski airport. Directed by R. Balki, the film followed the story of two artists who makes it big because of their voice, but everything goes in the drain when their egos clash. Here are some interesting facts about the film Shamitabh:

Shamitabh movie trivia

The film Shamitabh was music director Illayaraja’s 1000th film.

R. Balki wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan in the film but since the latter was unavailable, he cast Dhanush in the film.

Dhanush has no dialogues in the film, in his own voice.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Movie Songs Sung By The Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi

In the film Shamitabh, Amitabh Bachchan says that he was rejected by All India Radio because of his voice. In reality, he was actually rejected by the All India Radio because of his voice, during his struggling days.

Shamitabh is the first-ever Bollywood movie to be shot in Finland at the Helenski airport.

Shamitabh is Dhanush’s second Bollywood film after Ranjhanaa.

While shooting in Finland, a snowstorm interrupted the shooting. The crew had to walk for 10 kilometres with heavy equipment to find shelter.

Amitabh Bachchan’s character was given the name Amitabh Sinha while Akshara Haasan’s character was given the name Akshara Panday. The characters shared the same first name as them.

The three locations shown in the film are Filmcity, Filmistan and Famous. All these three studios are popular in Mumbai.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Smita Patil Starrer 'Namak Halaal': Read Trivia

R Balki had selected 76 people for the female lead in Shamitabh. Eventually, Akshara Haasan got the part.

The idea for making a film like this struck the director when he was on his way to Amitabh Bachchan’s residence for the star’s 69th birthday.

Shamitabh was the third film collaboration of R Balki and Amitabh Bachchan. The previous two films were Cheeni Kum and Paa.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Title Track Released, Fans Weep For The Late Actor

Akshara Haasan wore black outfits throughout the film. She said she prefers wearing a black outfit because it was her favourite colour.

Amitabh Bachchan sang the song Pidli in his own voice.

The film’s name Shamitabh is derived from the actor’s name. The Sh was added as a prefix from Dhanush’s name, making it Shamitabh.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Featured Freedom Fighter-turned-actor A K Hangal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.