Amitabh Bachchan Shares Monochrome Then And Now Picture, Says 'life Goes On'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and shared a life lesson that he has learnt. While sharing a monochrome then and now picture, the actor spoke about what he has learnt over the years. Like most Bollywood actors, Amitabh Bachchan too has been quarantining amid the lockdown. He has been very active on the social media account after the lockdown. Check out what was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From 'Kabhi Kabhie' & 'Gulabo Sitabo' Sets

Amitabh Bachchan then and now

T 3546 - 'do din ka ye mela hai .. do din ka ..

do din ka ye mela hai .. do din ka ..

aana hai jaana hai .. jeevan chalte jaana hai '

'दो दिन का ये मेला है , दो दिन का

आना है जाना है , जीवन चलते जाना है '



~ GiBoSiBo pic.twitter.com/Fp71ykuOWU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter shared a monochrome picture in which he shared a combined picture of him from a recent time and one from his youth. While posting the picture he wrote that people come and go, while life goes on. He shared a quote in Hindi that gave the important life lesson. Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter wrote, ‘T 3546 - 'do din ka ye mela hai .. do din ka .. do din ka ye mela hai .. do din ka .. aana hai jaana hai .. jeevan chalte jaana hai’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Helps migrant Labourers By Arranging Transport Service For Them; Details

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote the words ‘GiBoSiBo’ at the end of the tweet. GiBoSiBo is the abbreviation that he coined for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. Gulabo Sitabo, helmed by Shoojit Sarkar stars Ayushamnn Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the lives of two men who try to dominate the other by showing his superiority over each other. The scheming men lure members of each other’s family with a selfish agenda.

Amitabh Bachchan's photos

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Father's Inspirational Words Choosing Recognition Over Fame

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing pictures from his look as well as BTS pictures from the set of the film Gulabo Sitabo. Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a BTS picture from the set of the film. in the picture he is seen getting a touch up done before he resumes shooting. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sporting a long beard for the film.

Amitabh Bachchan previously gave an update about the new season of KBC. It has been reported that the registrations for the show were held from May 9 to May 22. The contestants were chosen after digital screening and interviews. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Bhramastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as well as south Indian actor Nagarjuna.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Works Out With His Grandson Agastya Nanda Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.