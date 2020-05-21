Amitabh Bachchan Works Out With His Grandson Agastya Nanda Amid Lockdown

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has not let the lockdown get in the way of his workout. Like most Bollywood actors, Amitabh Bachchan too has been quarantining amid the lockdown. He has been very active on the social media account after the lockdown. He recently shared a black and white video of himself and his grandson, Agastya Nanda, on his Instagram account.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself lifting weights while being homebound. The actor is accompanied by his grandson Agastya Nanda in the picture. In the picture, Agastya Nanda beams brightly as Amitabh Bachchan makes a face and clicks a mirror selfie. In the monochrome picture, the duo is seen standing in a house gym.

Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a light coloured t-shirt and a pair of dark coloured track pants. He also wore a beanie as well as a pair of gym gloves as he catches up on some workout. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda wore a light coloured gym t-shirt and a pair of dark coloured three-forth shorts. While posting the picture on his social media, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ‘Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..’ [sic]

Fans and celebrities flocked to Amitabh Bachchan’s social media and mentioned that they think that it is an awesome picture. Many claimed that Amitabh Bachchan is truly an inspiration to many. Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Rohit Roy and Maneish Paul commented on the picture. Bhumi Pednekar even called Amitabh Bachchan a ''Baller''.

Amitabh Bachchan has two children, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. He has three grandchildren, as Shweta Bachchan Nanda has two kids and Abhishek Bachchan has one daughter. Shweta Bachchan Nanda has a son, Agastya Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

