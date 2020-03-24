Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Workout Selfie & Urges Everyone To 'build Resistance And Fight'

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in public places being shut in India till March 31, 2020. The Indian Government has recommended everyone to practice self-isolation, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Majority of these celebrities are spending their quarantine time by indulging into various types of workouts. Recently, the legendary actor of the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan also joined the bandwagon.

Amitabh Bachchan urges everyone to 'build resistance and fight'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the highly followed Bollywood celebrities who have a massive fanbase across the globe. He is looked up to for his fitness by everyone from the tinsel town. Recently, the Pink actor took to his Instagram handle to motivate everyone amid the nationwide shutdown.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown crisis, everyone has resorted to working out at home as all the gyms across the country have been shut by the government. Amitabh Bachchan shared a selfie of himself sporting a black vest paired with a gym beanie and urged everyone to utilise their quarantine time by working out on Instagram. According to the Badla actor, working out will help everyone building resistance against the deadly virus.

He captioned the image writing, "Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!!"

On the career front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in the mystery thriller Badla that released in 2019. The film went on to become a massive box office success as it grossed over Rs138 crores at the box office worldwide. However, Bachchan will be next seen sharing the screen space in the Ayan Mukerji directorial titled Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

