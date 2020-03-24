The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Shares B&W Throwback Pic Amid Quarantine, Says 'Damn I'm Old'

Bollywood News

Now that Bollywood celebs are self-quarantined, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram to share an adorable B&W throwback picture with an interesting caption.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world. Bollywood celebs are spending time indoors with their families and loved ones as a part of precaution. They are sharing pictures of themselves to keep the fans updated as they quarantine at home. 'Shahanshah of Bollywood' Amitabh Bachchan has joined the bandwagon and has shared an astonishing throwback picture of himself that has surely entertained his fans. 

Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture with a fun caption 

Amitabh Bachchan has found a way to keep himself entertained at home, and also his fans. On Tuesday morning, he took to his Instagram and shared a B&W throwback picture of himself and the caption is something you can't miss. Big B says, ".. once upon a time in .. ?!NAAAH .. no year to be given .. 🤣 perhaps .. none of today’s young film generation stars’ parents had even been conceived by then .. 🤫🤫 Damn , I’m old !! Aaarrggh". Take a look: 

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's photos with his granddaughter Aaradhya are beyond adorable; pics inside

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan is the loudest in saluting all essentials services, here's proof

Amitabh Bachchan is quite an active member of social media and has mentioned about the same many times on his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh Bachchan's photos in no time set the internet ablaze. Recently, Big B called the Janta Curfew day as "Historic" and penned a big note on his Instagram post. Check it out. 

Also Read | 'An Exemplary Example': Amitabh Bachchan Hails Spirit Of India, Observes Janta Curfew

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan posts misinformation on coronavirus as 'opinion', gets schooled by PIBFCU

 

 

 

