Amitabh Bachchan Shares COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines With Fans, Says 'it Can Be Stopped'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared an advisory through his Instagram account with a short animated video where the actor urges his fans and followers to follow the basic guidelines in order to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak that the nation is dealing with at present. The 77-year-old thespian has explicitly advised his followers to not touch their eyes, nose, and mouth unnecessarily, to wash their hands with soap more frequently and to avoid participating in large gatherings. He has captioned the post with the words,"Corona. Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..Be safe ! Be well !! (sic)"

Have a look:

Read | Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday tradition amid COVID-19 scare; asks fans to 'be safe'

Amitabh Bachchan also featured in a video wherein he outlined the ways in which one can take precautions against the novel coronavirus that has infected 137 people in India, and resulted in the death of three people. “The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 disease, can be stopped,” the actor says in the one-minute video. “Together, we can do it. All we need to do is to take some basic precautions.”.

Have a look:

Read | Amitabh Bachchan issues Coronavirus advisory in blog post, marvels at nature's supremacy

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan has a busy schedule with four films in his kitty this year. The actor will feature in Piku fame director Shoojit sircar's next film Gulabo Sitabo along with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020. The veteran actor will star in the sports biopic Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Vijay Barse and the film will release on May 8, 2020.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film 'Ab Anni Cd' to be re-released amid Coronavirus outbreak

Amitabh Bachchan also has Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller film Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi for which the actors have shot extensively in the icy hills of Poland. The film will release on July 17, 2020. Bachchan will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the first of his ambitious fantasy trilogy, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The scheduled release date of the film is December 4, 2020.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for sending birthday wishes for daughter Shweta Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.