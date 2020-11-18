Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Store Vandalised By Mob, Fans Fume Over Destruction

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s store Marathon clothing has been vandalised by protestors. The fans of the late rapper are fuming over the destruction of the store. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Clare Crawley Admits She Is Ready To Have Babies With Fiance Dale Moss

Also read | Suriya Surprises Fans By Sending Their Signatures At Highest Altitude In A Space Balloon

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s fans fume over vandalism of his Marathon clothing store

The vandalism of the Marathon clothing store which belonged to the late American Nipsey Hussle is being strongly condemned by his fans and followers. In a video uploaded by The Shade Room, it is seen that the glass of the store has been shattered. The person who has taken the video is also heard passing threats and saying that the ones who have done the vandalism of Nipsey Hussle's clothing store will be found.

Many of Nipsey Hussle’s fans and followers have commented that this is disrespect to the late rapper. Nipsey Hussle was killed in the same store in 2019 after Eric Holder shot him at least 10 times. One user also commented that what was wrong with people. Another user has also said that what would gain after destroying property like that. See their reactions here:

According to a report by Up News Info, Nipsey Hussle’s clothing store was also looted by the protestors. There was also graffiti drawn on the walls of the store. Marathon clothing store was not the only store that was not vandalised. Many other shops in the strip mall were broken into as well. The cause of the vandalism is also not yet known along who executed the act.

Some of Nipsey Hussle’s fans are also seen cleaning the place in the video. They have brooms in their hands to clean up the glass. They also have mops in their hands to help each other clean the place.

Nipsey Hussle was one of the most popular rappers. His raps and sogs were widely loved by his fans and followers. He produced one studio album and 54 singles throughout his career. Some of his most famous songs are Double Up which has 117 million views on YouTube, Racks In the Middle which has 159 million views on YouTube, Last Time That I Checcd has 63 million views and Rap Niggas has 56 million views on YouTube.

Also read | The Crown Actor Emma Corrin Asks Writers To Add 'graphic' Scenes To Portray Bulimia

Also read | The Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley And Fiancé Dale Moss Knew Each Other Before The Show?

Image courtesy- @nipseyhussle Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.