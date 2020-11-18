Gucci Mane Taunts Rival Jeezy With 'dead Friend' Joke Ahead Of Their Verzuz Battle

The Verzuz battle is one of the most anticipated online rap events. Ahead of the Verzuz battle, rapper Gucci Mane has taunted his rival Jeezy with a dead friend joke on Instagram. Read ahead to know more.

Gucci Mane taunts Jeezy with dead friend meme

No stone is left unturned by Gucci Mane to diss his rival Jeezy ahead of their Verzuz battle. Gucci Mane shared a meme which taunted Jeezy about his late friend Pookie Loc. The meme read, “Go dig ya patna up ni**a I bet he can’t say shit”. These are also the lyrics of the Mane’s track titled Truth which released in 2012. He captioned the meme with two laughing emojis.

The song also refers to the death of Jeezy’s partner Pookie Loc. The image of the meme was taken from the Court Cam episode. This was one of the episodes when a man lunges forward to attack his daughter’s alleged murdered.

The feud between the two rappers reached its peak when Jeezy’s friend Pookie Loc was allegedly murdered by Gucci Mane in a self-defence act. Pookie Loc was an artist who was taken on board by Jeezy’s agency. An attempted robbery took place in 2005 at Gucci Mane’s place in which Loc was involved. The robbery took place after Jeezy had placed a $10,000 bounty on Mane’s gold chain. But before he could flee the crime scene, he was shot by Gucci Mane in an act of self-defence.

According to a report by Up News Info, it is being rumoured that Gucci Mane has buried Pookie’s body behind a middle school in Decatur. The police also arrested him in 2005. But he denied all the charges. The second season of Verzuz battle will premier on Thursday. The much-awaited Verzuz battle between the two rappers is scheduled at 8 PM ET on November 19, 2020. The battle can be viewed by the fans on Apple TV or on the official Instagram page of Verzuz battle.

The songs by both Gucci Mane and Jeezy are widely loved by their fans. Some of the most famous songs by Gucci Mane are I Get The Bag which has 507 million views and Wake Up In The Sky which has 372 million views on YouTube. Some of Jeezy’s famous songs are Put It On which has 39 million views and Soul Survivor which has 67 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @laflare1017 and @jeezy Instagram

