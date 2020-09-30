Amitabh Bachchan Shares Selfie As He Heads To Sets, Says 'need To Work For 15 Hours'

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is shooting for the upcoming season of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently shared a picture on his way to the studio. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a mask while narrating his schedule for the day. The Pink actor wrote that he is enroute to his work while donning the pangolin mask. Amitabh also said that he will be shooting for 15 hours for the show.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a glimpse while traveling to sets

In the selfie clicked by the actor in his car while driving off to the studio, he further informed that working rigorously for 15 hours is his task for the day which he needs to complete. This is not the first time that the actor is working for long hours for the game show. Sometimes the 77-year-old informed that he was non-stop for the show and pulled off an almost 17 hour-shift on September 17.

Read: KBC Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Credits Doctors For COVID Recovery

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture With MS Dhoni, Calls Him 'silent Calm Of Cool'

The actor penned down his thoughts on his blog about shooting tirelessly along with his thoughts about the contestants that he gets to meet on the show. The Satte Pe Satta actor wrote in his midnight blog about his current work culture. He wrote, “Back from work a little while ago .. and that would be an almost 17 hrs of work in a day substantial and rewarding for the body that suffers post-COVID syndrome sounds alarming, but the only alarms that went off during the day were the inconsistency of the multiple dress changes required for various episodes on the KBC encounter.”

Apart from this, earlier, the actor took to his social media handle and announced that he is "a pledged organ donor" now. While sharing the announcement, the actor also shared a picture. In the photo, Amitabh was seen flashing a smile while posing. Meanwhile, a green ribbon was seen attached to the corner of his coat. Instagramming the photo, Big B wrote a caption, which read, "the distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon ..I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR !". To conclude his caption, he added, "bearing the giving of life to another !!".

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Calls 17 Hours Of KBC Shoot ‘substantial And Rewarding’ For His Body

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Announces He Is 'a Pledged Organ Donor'; Says 'bearing The Giving'

(Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.