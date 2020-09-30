KBC Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Credits Doctors For COVID Recovery

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s second episode aired yesterday, on September 29, 2020. Sonu Kumar Gupta continued his time on the hot seat from the last episode. Read on to know KBC written update.
Also Read: KBC Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Return To Season 12
The episode began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and asking to play a video that gave a glimpse into Sonu’s life. The video tells about Sonu, who lives with his wife and a 5-year-old son. He also speaks about his parents and says that they live in Jigirsand village in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh and his siblings. Sonu who has been trying to get into the show for the last 6 seasons, finally became a part of it this time. The following are the questions he answered last night:
Post this question, Sonu quits the show with winning Rs.12,50,000. Bachchan conducts the fastest-finger-first questions which Jay Kulshrestha answers quickest and takes the hot seat. Jay congratulates Amitabh Bachchan for successfully getting through his COVID-19 journey, as he had tested positive for the virus. For this, the actor thanked the doctors and other front-line workers.
Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Delivers A Motivational Poem In The New Promo
The audience is shown a short introductory video of Jay where his mother and wife are seen. Jay explains the troubles that they went through due to the pandemic and that he has lost two of his close people to the virus. He explained how he faced anxiety issues and that his wife lost her job due to the pandemic. The episode continues and Big B asks Jay the following questions.
Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: When And Where To Watch The First Episode
Also Read: 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Premieres Today: Everything About Its New Rules & Regulations
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.