KBC Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Credits Doctors For COVID Recovery

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s second episode aired yesterday, on September 29, 2020. Sonu Kumar Gupta continued his time on the hot seat from the last episode. Read on to know KBC written update.

KBC Written Update: Season 12, Episode 2

The episode began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and asking to play a video that gave a glimpse into Sonu’s life. The video tells about Sonu, who lives with his wife and a 5-year-old son. He also speaks about his parents and says that they live in Jigirsand village in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh and his siblings. Sonu who has been trying to get into the show for the last 6 seasons, finally became a part of it this time. The following are the questions he answered last night:

The politician heard in this audio clip is the president of which party?

Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and the island of Diu were all under which European colonial power?

Agni Ki Udaan is the Hindi translation of which personality’s autobiography?

During the battle of Kurukshetra, Krishna deceived the Kauravas by hiding the sun behind clouds to enable Arjuna to kill whom?

Which company is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines by the number of doses produced (volume)? Sonu had taken the help of the ‘flip the question’ lifeline.

Kurma, Vasuki, and Mount Mandara are all associated with which episode of Hindu mythology?

The film in which this song features is based on which battle?

Which Indian hockey player holds the record for the most number of goals scored in an Olympic final?

In which state did a politician named P Subhash Chandra Bose become deputy chief minister in 2019?

Post this question, Sonu quits the show with winning Rs.12,50,000. Bachchan conducts the fastest-finger-first questions which Jay Kulshrestha answers quickest and takes the hot seat. Jay congratulates Amitabh Bachchan for successfully getting through his COVID-19 journey, as he had tested positive for the virus. For this, the actor thanked the doctors and other front-line workers.

The audience is shown a short introductory video of Jay where his mother and wife are seen. Jay explains the troubles that they went through due to the pandemic and that he has lost two of his close people to the virus. He explained how he faced anxiety issues and that his wife lost her job due to the pandemic. The episode continues and Big B asks Jay the following questions.

Shakes, mocktails, and smoothies are all types of what?

Which of the following types of institutions has posts like Kulpati and Upkulpati?

What are ‘cruise’ and ‘ballistics’?

Who is the singer of this song?

The mnemonic ‘My Very Excellent Just Serves us Noodles’ can help you remember the order of what?

From this audio clip, identify the former Pakistani bowler who was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team?

According to the Mahabharata, who among these was the incarnation of Chandra Devv’s son, who was sent to the earth for only 16 years?

