Amitabh Bachchan Announces He Is 'a Pledged Organ Donor'; Says 'bearing The Giving'

On September 29, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and announced that he is "a pledged organ donor" now. While sharing the announcement, the actor also shared a picture. In the photo, Amitabh was seen flashing a smile while posing. Meanwhile, a green ribbon was seen attached to the corner of his coat.

Instagramming the photo, Big B wrote a caption, which read, "the distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon ..I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR !". To conclude his caption, he added, "bearing the giving of life to another !!". Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan becomes a 'pledged organ donor'

Within a couple of hours, the 77-year-old actor's post managed to garner more than 107k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from his 23.2M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and clapping emoticons. Rapper-singer Honey Singh and actor Karanvir Sharma, among many others, left a couple of folded hand and high-ten emoticons, respectively.

On the other side, a section of fans praised the actor's initiative. A user wrote, "this is really appreciating and inspiring...i would definitely do this" while another asserted, "It is our duty to give back whatever we can after we are gone". While appreciating the actor, a few Instagram users called him "a living legend".

A peek into Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Interestingly, the Amar Akhbar Anthony actor is currently shooting the 12th season of his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. His media feed is flooded with numerous posts promoting the show. Apart from giving a peek into the upcoming episodes of the show, Bachchan also keeps his fans and followers updated with his whereabouts. Recently, to celebrate Daughter's Day, he shared a collage-picture of him and his daughter Shweta.

Talking about the professional front, on the big screen, he was last seen in a pan-India film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. During the nationwide lockdown, Amitabh marked his digital debut as his film Gulabo Sitabo took an OTT release. The Shoojit Sircar directorial also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

