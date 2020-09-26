Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture With MS Dhoni, Calls Him 'silent Calm Of Cool'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with cricketer M.S Dhoni after the latter's team lost the previous IPL match. The picture that the actor shared was a snippet from their ad for a motorcycle. M.S Dhoni who currently represents Chennai team was quite disheartened by the previous day's match. Amongst the several fans and followers who tried to cheer the cricketer was Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan shares picture with 'captain cool'

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with M.S Dhoni and called him the 'Silent calm of cool'(sic). M.S Dhoni who is popularly known as 'captain cool' is known for his calm and cool nature. The picture Amitabh Bachchan shared was from one of the advertisements in which they worked together.

Amitabh Bachchan looked dapper in a blue suit with a red silk scarf. He wore a pair of funky glasses that made him look cool. M.S Dhoni, on the other hand, opted for a white t-shirt and paired it with a red and blue leather jacket.

The two legendary celebrities smiled for the picture as Amitabh Bachchan affectionately hugged the cricketer. M.S Dhoni’s team played opposite Delhi on September 25, 2020. Delhi defeated Chennai and won the match by 44 runs. Amitabh Bachchan extended his support to the cricketer and his team, with the picture that he posted.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several films under his belt. He will be seen in the film Chehre, Brahmastra, Butterfly and Jhund next. The film Chehre is directed by Rumi Jaffery and stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D’Souza. The film was supposed to release in July, but the dates have been pushed ahead due to Covid-19. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, alongside actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is expected to release in December.

(Image source: Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni Instagram)

