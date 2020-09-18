Amitabh Bachchan calls 17 hours of KBC shoot ‘substantial and rewarding’ for his body

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to work hard to shoot for the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati after recovering from Covid-19 just a month ago. The 77-year-old has been shooting non-stop for the show and pulled off an almost 17 hour-shift on September 17. The actor penned down his thoughts on his blog about shooting tirelessly along with his thoughts about the contestants that he gets to meet on the show.

The Satte Pe Satta actor wrote in his midnight blog about his current work culture. He wrote, “Back from work a little while ago .. and that would be an almost 17 hrs of work in a day substantial and rewarding for the body that suffers post-COVID syndrome sounds alarming, but the only alarms that went off during the day were the inconsistency of the multiple dress changes required for various episodes on the KBC encounter.”

Apart from describing his hectic shooting schedule, the veteran actor also narrated his experience of encountering one of the contestants on the show who smiled her way throughout the financial struggles during the lockdown. Explaining his reactions after listening to the stories by the contestant, Amitabh wrote, "The contestant was bright .. was a lady .. was stricken by the Lockdown and its salary repercussions on the husband .. but smiled her way throughout the play .. they make the show .. they bring the characteristics that mold the ‘hot seat’ into a veritable game-changer, or to put it more succinctly, a life changer for all that come .. within an hour or so.”

Giving a fast hand experience and explaining the reactions of the contestants after emerging as a winner during the faster finger first and getting an opportunity to play with the actor ahead, the Badla actor wrote, “One cannot imagine the joy of success when they get victorious at the FFF - the fastest finger first test - their first test for the coveted ‘hot chair. They break down in emotions, they fold their hands, their divinity towards the seat is uncontrollably devout and reverent. The expectation of the worth that shall perhaps diminish or at times completely reduce the burden of their financial condition - loans from Banks, illnesses in the elders, a home for some permanency, the future for their progeny.

At last, the actor concluded his blog and wrote that he has encountered many people who have never held the valued cheque in their entire life, and their excitement of holding it just leaves the actor baffled to understand their mindset and the atrocities that they might have gone through in life. He also talked about the contestants who join the show in the Karmveer special episodes. Calling them ‘souls in human shells’, he said, “each KARMVEER leaves me vacant of expression .. empty .. and for months in the thought of the care and concern that some show and express, in this turbid and at times inconsiderate world.”

