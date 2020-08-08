Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Note On Sudarsan Pattnaik's Tribute; See Post

Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID positive earlier in the month of July along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan. Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. On August 2, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for COVID-19 and returned home after discharge.

Renowned artist Sudarshan Pattanaik has now created a sand artwork and Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note on the same. Check out what the Shahenshah of Bollywood had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan feels honoured as Pattnaik creates his sand artwork

Sudarsan Pattanaik created a wonderful sand artwork on Puri beach, located in Odhisha, to commemorate the recovery of the legendary actor. The artist, happy with the news of Amitabh Bachchan's recovery, paid tribute with the stunning artwork. The artist made a sculpture of Big B and penned, ''Welcome back @SrBachchan sir , wish you good health and happiness always.'' The actor shared a heartfelt note for this tribute. He wrote, ''I am so deeply honoured .. my gracious love and affection''.

Check out the tweet shared by Amitabh Bachchan:

I am so deeply honoured .. my gracious love and affection https://t.co/9LlwLKyrGc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

On August 2, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of him testing negative for COVID-19. Taking it to Twitter, he wrote, ''T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day .'' The next day, Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a tribute to the actor with the art and shared his work. Have a look at the posts shared:

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Welcome back @SrBachchan sir , wish you good health and happiness always. https://t.co/xqGieoG8lX pic.twitter.com/KiYH6s5GaU — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 3, 2020

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film titled Gulabo Sitabo, where he plays the role of Chunnan ''Mirza'' Nawab. The actor has several upcoming projects including Chehre, Brahmastra, Butterfly, Jhund, and Uyarndha Manithan. Brahmastra, which is one of the highly anticipated movies of recent times, features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Big B in key roles. His Jhund is also a highly anticipated film that is helmed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule.

