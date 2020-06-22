Amitabh Bachchan Starrers That Were Remade In Other Languages

Amitabh Bachchan has been in several successful movies over the years. Many of his films have also been remade in other languages. Take a look at some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies that were remade in other languages:

Deewar

Deewar, helmed by Yash Chopra, features one of the most popular on-screen pairs, Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi. The film also features Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, and Neetu Singh. The 1975 flick went onto bag several awards and accolades. The film was remade into the Telugu language titled Magaadu; the Malayalam version was titled Nathi Muthal Nathi Vare.

Amar Akbar Anthony

This is yet another classic helmed by one of the prominent directors, Manmohan Desai. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. The film, which bagged numerous awards and accolades, has been remade in several languages. It was remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, titled John Jaffer Janardhanan. The Malayalam version features Ratheesh, Ravindran, Mammooty in lead roles.

Satte Pe Satta

Satte Pe Satta is helmed by Raj N. Sippy and the flick features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ranjeeta Kaur, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin, Paintal, Sudhir, Indrejeet, Kanwaljeet Singh, Shobhini Singh, and Mac Mohan in lead roles. The critically acclaimed film was remade in Kannada as Jaggu and Marathi as Amhi Satpute. The Marathi version features Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swwapnil Joshi, Atul Parchure and Nirmiti Sawant.

Lawaaris

Lawaaris is one of the most popular movies featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. The film went on to earn many awards and accolades for its stunning soundtrack, its lyrics, the storyline and the performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. The film was remade into Naa Desam that features N. T. Rama Rao and Jayasudha. The Telugu version also was declared as a hit at the box office.

Barsaat Ki Ek Raat

Barsaat Ki Ek Raat helmed and produced by Shakti Samanta features yet another famous on-screen pair -- Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee. The film also features another iconic actor of his generation, Amjad Khan. The film was remade in the Bengali language with the title Anushanshan and it was a massive box-office hit.

