Amitabh Bachchan Shares His 'bewilderment' On Instagram; Have A Look

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few veteran actors who not only actively work in films, but also stay active on social media. Unlike many other celebrities who usually use social media as a tool to communicate with their fans and followers, Big B uses it to share his thoughts and opinions on his social media accounts. Although he seems to share his opinions more on Twitter, he keeps posting on his Instagram and keeps his followers entertained. Have a look at an amusing Instagram post that the star has posted.

Big B shares his ‘bewilderment’ on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram often sees posts which are extremely witty and comic in nature. He has now posted images of himself posing with hysterical expressions. Sharing a photo with a comic expression of looking surprised, the actor wrote in his caption, “My bewilderment gives way to a tremulous sense of the unbelievable ..”. His sense of humour and wit is not only known from his active appearances on interviews and the television shows that he hosts, but also because of posts like these on social media.

Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Become The Eternal 'gongoozler', Explains Its Meaning

No sooner did he post these images on Instagram, the reaction of his fans and followers started coming in. They were visible amused and even praised his sense of humour and wit in the comments. He has previously posted on Instagram more of such funny and entertaining posts doing hysterics in front of camera. His always followers seem to enjoy the humour that the actor brings on their Instagram feeds, something that can be seen in other Amitabh Bachchan’s photos. Big B thus happens to be one of the most active celebrities on social media.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'dynamic Desire For Rest' And A 'working' Saturday

The legacy of Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi film industry is unfamiliar to none. He has also achieved in the platform of television, with the show he hosts, Kaun Banega Crorepati, being one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. He had recently contracted coronavirus but went on to recover from the deadly virus as well. He will be next seen in Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram; Says 'Shut Up And Act'

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Sweet Throwback Picture To Wish His Fans 'Happy Diwali'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.