Alia Bhatt Shares Portrait With Mother Soni Razdan On Her B'day, Pens Heartfelt Note

As Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan turned a year older on October 25, the former took to Instagram and posted an adorable portrait with Razdan. Sharing the photo, Alia also penned a heartfelt note for her mother. She wrote, 'They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know'. Alia continued, 'Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much'.

In Alia Bhatt's Instagram post, the mother-daughter duo could be seen striking a happy pose for the camera. While Alia sported a pink strapless dress, Soni Razdan pulled off a white ethnic outfit. As soon as Alia's post was up, mother Soni Razdan was quick to respond. She wrote, 'Love you, Alia Bhatt. Thanks for the best day ever. Could not have asked for more'. Several fans also dropped sweet wishes on Soni Razdan's birthday.

More so, Alia also shared a picture with sister- Shaheen Bhatt and wrote, 'Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling off a successful celebration. For further details or bookings pls contact Edward and Juniper'. In no time, her post met with a flurry of comments.

The Bhatt's gathered at home to ring in Soni Razdan's birthday and pictures from the same were all over the internet. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor's family including his mother- Neetu Kapoor, sister- Riddhima Sahni Kapoor and others also were a part of the celebration. The two families together posed for a selfie.

Recently, Alia Bhatt's Instagram surpassed 50 million followers. To mark the victory, the actor penned a lengthy note for her fans and well-wishers. However, she also shared something that she has learned over the last couple of months. Alia mentioned that social media connects people, it excites people and it also entertains everyone, but it doesn't define who people really are. 'Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love I was as happy and as grateful as I am today,' she wrote.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Sadak 2, which garnered mixed reviews from the audience. The actor has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline. She will also be seen in S.S. Rajamouli's RRR.

