Laxmikant Berde's Journey From Theatre To Movies Has Been Fascinating, Know More

Laxmikant Berde was an actor who was celebrated by many fans for his comedic responses and acting in Hindi and Marathi movies. Today is Laxmikant Berde's birth anniversary, and the actor was born in 1954 in Mumbai. Laxmikant Berde's movies were known for their appeasing sense of comedy. Read more about his journey.
Laxmikant Berde's journey from theatre to movies
- Laxmikant Berde started acting in stage dramas during Ganesh festival and college cultural festivals initially which drew his interests in the field. Berde was also interested in playing the guitar and ventriloquism.
- Berde has shared the screen space with several Bollywood superstars such as Madhuri Dixit. He has done movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! and 100 Days and Saajan with the Aaja Nachle actor.
- The actor first gained success in 1983-84 when he played in Purshottam Berde’s stage play, Tour Tour. Purshottam Berde is Laxmikant Berde’s brother.
- According to newstracklive.com, Laxmikant Berde's theatre plays caught the audience's eye. The actor was appreciated for his comic timing and style. The actor soon made his debut in the year 1984 in the Marathi film Lek Chalali Sasarla.
- According to Miner8.com, Laxmikant starred Ashi hi Banva Banvi in 1988 alongside Ashok Saraf and Sachin Pilgaonkar. During this film, Berde met his future wife Preeya Arun.
- He has worked in several Hindi films as the lead comic, and became a known name among the national audience, thus breaking the barrier of being known only within the Marathi film Industry. His Hindi films include Gumraah that starred Sanjay Dutt, Rajaji starring Govinda, Hameshaa, Hasti, Hum Tumhaare Hain Sanam, Dil Kya Kare and Beta.
- Even though he had gained a name in the Hindi and Marathi films, he didn’t quit theatre. Laxmikant Berde’s Theatre plays such as Shantecha Karta Chalu Aahe was one of his most famous theatre play.
- Laxmikant Berde succumbed to a kidney ailment in 2004. Not just Laxmikant Berde's family but the entire Marathi film industry mourned his death.
- Laxmikant Berde's family was his ex-wife Roohi Berde, his second wife and a recurring co-star Preeya Berde and his two children. Swanandi Berde and Abhinay Berde. Some of his blockbuster Marathi films are Aamhi Doghe Raja Rani, Eka Peksha Ek, Thartharat, Zapatlela and Pachadlela.
