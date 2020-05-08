Amitabh Bachchan wishes 'Happy Birthday to all' in hilarious video

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan iis taking much advantage of his quarantine period by interacting with his fans on social media. From sharing throwback videos to some wise words, the veteran star leaves no stone unturned to entertain his fans amid lockdown. Recently, the actor shared an interesting post on his Instagram where he explained the numerology logic behind this year.

Amitabh Bachchan shows his numerologic side

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star shared a video on his Instagram page where he can be seen extending his birthday wishes to all while explaining the numerology side of it. According to numerology if a person adds his age plus his year of birth then the answer would come out as 2020 which is the ongoing year. The actor also mentioned that everybody gets this chance once in 1000 years. In the slo-mo clip, the actor can be seen smiling while looking at his camera. In the caption he wrote, "Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years ..Your age + Your year of birth, every person is = 2020 !!"

Several Bollywood stars were the first ones to drop their hilarious comment over the post. Tiger Shroff shared a smiling emoticon along with claps for the actor. Followed by Tiger was actress Ahana Kumra who poured in her hearts for the post and also expressed her shock by writing, "Oh My God!!" One of the fans of the singer thanked the actor for his wishes and wrote that this is something "awesome." Another user chimed in and extended his best wishes to the actor. A third user who seems to have done the calcultaion dropped a hilarious reaction and wrote, " Ohh yess."





