Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic Of His Midnight Snack, Ranveer Singh Drops Hilarious Comment

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's social media account is an interesting page to explore. The actor often shares his daily activities and things that inspire him on his various social media account. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of his midnight snack on Instagram that he seemed to be enjoying. The actor shared a picture of a packet of chocolate that he was enjoying.

Amitabh Bachchan shares mid-night snack picture

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of chocolate Maltesers on his Instagram account. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, "à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤•à¥‡ 12 à¤¬à¤œà¥‡ à¤œà¥‹ à¤‡à¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤®à¤œà¤¼à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤µà¥‹ à¤•à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚"(sic). Like most of us, Amitabh Bachchan also seems to enjoy midnight unhealthy snacks, as he clearly mentioned that binging on Maltesers at midnight has its own share of fun.

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on Instagram, his fans crowded the comment section. Many of Amitabh Bachchan's fans left heart emojis on his comment. Since Amitabh Bachchan is the brand ambassador of Bikaner Bhuji, one of his fans added a hilarious comment asking him he forgot about the brand he has to market. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also commented under Amitabh Bachchan's picture, almost tempted by the picture Big B had shared.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently tested positive of the Covid-19 and was admitted at the hospital with his son Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor has now jumped back after fighting from the virus and has also resumed working.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitaabo, along with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has signed a number of films that will be releasing this year and in 2021. Next, the actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The action fantasy film is expected to release in December, this year.

