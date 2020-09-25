Amitabh Bachchan Will Give An Elbow Bump Instead Of A Handshake, Reveals KBC Show Director

Amitabh Bachchan will now give out an elbow bump instead of the customary handshake. This information was revealed by the show director Arun Sheshkumar. According to Hindustan Times, the actor will be needing to follow the safety protocols and thus, the reason for changing the handshake to an elbow bump.

The shooting for KBC 12 has already begun and the makers have been following all sorts of safety measures to ensure utmost safety for the contestants and the people present on set. Thus continuing with the same safety measures, the makers have now decided to let Amitabh Bachchan give an elbow bump instead of the handshake to minimise the risk. Thus fans of KBC 12 will now get to witness something rather unique on the new season of KBC 12.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a picture of himself on the sets of KBC 12 while wearing a quirky face cover. Fans were surprised to see the new look of the actor. The actor was seen wearing a blue outfit along with a quirky mask that covered his entire face. Fans were surprised upon seeing this and wondered if that will be the appearance of Amitabh Bachchan when the show finally begins airing.

Amitabh Bachchan, during the past couple of weeks, has been sharing a number of behind the scene shots from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actor has been sharing images of how things have been operating on the set. Thus fans have been overjoyed and excited watching the preparations going on for the new KBC season. Not too long ago, the actor was hospitalised where he was being tended to with utmost care. Thus upon returning, the makers of the show have been ensuring all safety measures and thus proceeding with the show with caution.

Fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 have been eager to watch the show and see Amitabh Bachchan back on screen once again. It is yet unsure what other changes viewers may witness in Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. However, fans have been wishing the best to Amitabh Bachchan for the new season in all of his posts where he shares snippets from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

