Did You Know Prabhas Starrer 'Billa' Is The Fourth Remake Of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don'?

Amitabh Bachchan starred in the film Don and became an overnight sensation for nailing his character as an underworld don in the film. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1978. Don was remade several times, including Prabhas’ movie Billa.

Prabhas’ Telugu film Billa, created history in 2009 and became the fourth consecutive hit remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don. The film was remade in Tamil as Billa in 1980 and proved as a breakthrough film of superstar Rajinikanth. The film Billa which released in 2009 starring Prabhas worked wonders for the actor as well his female co-stars. The film made an est gross collection of ₹26 crores.

Billa also starred, Anushka Shetty and Namitha Vankawala in the lead roles along with Prabhas. Actor Namitha’s career in Telugu films was nearly over until Billa released, giving her fresher opportunities. Prabhas played a dual role in the film as Billa and Ranga. While Anushka Shetty played the love interest of Ranga, actor Namitha played the love interest of Billa in the film.

The film follows the story of an underworld don who gets killed by an ACP and is replaced by his doppelganger to catch hold of the gang. However, the turn of events finds the lookalike being trapped and the ACP killed. Amitabh Bachchan’s Don was first remade in 1980 starring Rajinikanth as Billa. In 2006, Farhan Akhtar recreated the 1978 film as Don-The Chase begins starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The third one was a Tamil film named Billa which released in 2007. The fourth film was released in 2009 starring Prabhas.

On the work front, Prabhas made his debut in Bollywood with the film Saaho, along with actor Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will now be seen in the film Radhe Shyam that will release in 2021. The film stars Pooja Hegde along with Prabhas in the lead roles. Actor Bhagyashree will be playing a key role in the film. The film is simultaneously being made in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil too.

