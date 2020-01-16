When Amitabh Bachchan Met Real-life Auro On Sets Of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Paa was much loved by fans and critics alike. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was seen playing the role of Auro who is suffering from Progeria. Progeria is a rare genetic condition that causes a child’s body to age fast. A throwback picture has now surfaced on social media when Amitabh Bachchan met the real-life Auro.

In the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen shaking hands with Shreyash Barmate. The meeting happened at the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. After the usual shoot of the show, Amitabh Bachchan met the 13-year-old Shreyash. He belongs from Jabalpur and wished to meet the Amitabh Bachchan for a long time.

Shreyash Barmate is one of the estimated 60 children who are living with Progeria. The kids who suffer from the disease scientifically do not live past age 13. Progeria affects 1 in every 4 million birth worldwide.

About the movie Paa

Paa is a 2009 comedy-drama movie helmed by R.Balki. Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan were seen essaying the role of Auro’s (Amitabh Bachchan) parents in the movie. Paa is based on the relationship of a boy suffering from progeria and his parents. The movie was critically acclaimed and also fared well at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan received his third National Film Award for Best Actor at the 57th National Film Awards. Vidya Balan also got her first Filmfare Best Actor Female Award for Paa.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the oldest game shows in the Indian television which is hosted by the superstar of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan. KBC has successfully made its way up to 11 seasons. It has also received good word of mouth and viewership in the country which has made it very popular among the viewers over the last few years. It is considered as a great platform for citizens from all over the country. All the qualifying participants are asked multiple questions on the show for which they receive cash prizes. The level of difficulty keeps on increasing concerning the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly.

