Ayushmann Khurrana's Movie 'Nautanki Saala!' Featured Abhishek Bachchan | See More Trivia

Nautanki Saala! is a Hindi movie featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Pooja Salvi, Evelyn Sharma, and Gaelyn Mendonca. The 2013 movie is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced under the banner of Super Cassettes Industries Ltd. in association with R.S. Entertainment. Take a look at some interesting trivia from the film.

Abhishek Bachchan's cameo

Abhishek Bachchan did a cameo in Nautanki Saala and even performed a song at the end of the movie. He and director Rohan Sippy are close buddies and thus, the actor did a cameo appearance in the movie.

Pooja Salvi's Bollywood debut

The female lead of the film, Pooja Salvi, who was earlier seen modelling for brands like Lux, Cadbury, Tata Sky and Francis Alukkas, made her debut in Bollywood with this movie. She played the role of the love interest of the two guys in the film.

French comedy remake

The film Nautanki Saala is a remake of a French movie called Après Vous. It means "After You" in English. The French film released in 2003 and saw the story of a young man saving another man from killing himself one night. After he saves him, the suicidal guy clings on to him and asks for his help all the time.

Ayushmann sang three songs in Nautanki Saala!

Ayushmann sang two songs, "Saadi Galli Aaja" along with Neeti Mohan and a solo song called "Tu Hi Tu". He then went on to release an unplugged version of Saadi Galli Aaja.

Ayushmann's 2nd film

Nautanki Saala was Ayushmann's second film after his debut movie Vicky Donor, which was immensely loved by his fans. After doing Nautanki Saala, Ayushmann got a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films as well. His debut film was a commercial success and he received numerous awards for his debut as an actor and also as a singer for Pani da Rang.

