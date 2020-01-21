Big-B's Moving Speech At Ritu Nanda's Prayer Meet Leaves Shweta & Jaya In Tears, Watch

The members of the Nanda-Kapoor family along with Amitabh Bachchan gathered to pay their last respects to Ritu Nanda who passed away at the age of 71 on January 14. Several videos show the actor paying a tribute to her at a prayer meeting organized during the weekend.

The video shows Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other members of the Kapoor family. It also shows glimpses of Randhir Kapoor, wife Babita, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain, and others.

During Big-B's speech, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan can be seen breaking down. The ceremony was accompanied by an emotional rendition of the song, Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan.

Amitabh Bachchan's speech leaves family members emotional

On January 18, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and gave life and death a deep thought after attending his Samdhan’s chautha. In his blog, he shared his profound thoughts about the processions and rituals that are followed. He also talked about how all the experiences turn into mere memories and finally are put together in a photograph that is put up on a wall.

Ritu Nanda breathed her last on January 14 and her ashes were immersed in the Ganga river by her son Nikhil Nanda and the Bachchan family. Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his niece Navya Naveli Nanda and nephew Agastya to Haridwar.

Ritu Nanda was the daughter of legendary Raj Kapoor. She was also the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). She was honored by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC India) by many awards. She also entered Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day.

