Shweta Bachchan Pays Tribute To Mother-in-law Ritu Nanda, Says, 'will Miss You Dearly'

Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda breathed her last on January 14 after fighting cancer for years, reportedly. Shweta's children Navya Naveli and Agastya were in Haridwar with Abhishek Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda to immerse the ashes in Ganga river. Shweta took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a heartwarming picture with her mother-in-law and wrote she will miss her dearly.

On January 15, Amitabh Bachchan shared a letter in his blog that was written to Shweta Bachchan after Ritu Nanda's demise. He said, "a dear family friend, writes to Shweta .. I feel compelled to share it with the Ef .. I have sought the writers and the receivers permission."

Excerpt of the letter written to Shweta Bachchan

"I am sorrowful for your loss. Years ago, when your mother-in-law was ailing, Jaya and I had gone to Shirdi; it was the morning of JB’s birthday. Your mother emerged with a lovely orange cloth which she took with her to New York and lay over mother-in-law’s chest while she had been in the hospital. I believe your mother’s prayers have held her in excellent stead. I remember meeting your mother-in-law once at your home in Delhi, where she sat on a chair as you performed arati before an enormous white statue of Sai Baba. She radiated purity and good intentions; quietness and elegance; someone ahead of language, blessed from the beginning. I pray for her safe passage, may prayers companion her soul as she travels from one realm into another, going from riches into invaluable time, the space ahead of space and into the eye of light. With love to you, and to your family."

