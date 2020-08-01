Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Visit To Gir, Shares Video Of Villagers Herding Lions

Even during the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan is keeping in touch with his fans on social media. The Bollywood legend recently shared a video on his Facebook page that show the bravery of the people in Gir. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he was very impressed by these people, as they could herd lions like cattle.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Gir people herding lions like cattle

Taking to his social media page, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of how the people in Gir herded lions in the forest. In his post, the actor wrote that Gir people could make lions run away with a ‘lathi’. He added that this was completely true and that he had seen it happen himself. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that during the shooting of the Gujarat Tourism film in Gir, their team reached a watering hole where a pride of lions was drinking water.

The lions moved away as soon as they saw Amitabh Bachchan's jeep approaching them. Amitabh and his team were disappointed as they wanted to film the lions for their upcoming tourism commercial. That is when the Gir villager who was with them got down from the jeep and started walking towards the pride of lions. The villager then used his ‘lathi’ to herd the lions like cattle. The lions were then herded back to the watering hole and the team was able to finish their shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he was completely fascinated by this encounter. He asked the villager if he was ever scared of the lions in the forest. The villager then revealed that his family had been herding lions in the forest for several generations.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to feature in multiple upcoming movies. His next film will be Chehre, a mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh in the lead roles, while Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor play prominent supporting roles.

Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in BrahmÄstra, an upcoming action-fantasy film directed and written by Ayan Mukerji. The movie will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on December 4, 2020.

[Promo from Amitabh Bachchan Instagram]

