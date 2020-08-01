Cong's Nirupam Backs CBI Probe After CM Uddhav Defends Mumbai Police In Sushant Case

Even as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has defended Mumbai Police's probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has opined that it is better to transfer the case to the CBI. This comes amid growing demand for a CBI investigation of the case and allegations on Mumbai Police on their probe. Nirupam took to Twitter and said that if Mumbai Police doesn't leave its 'stubbornness', Bihar government should write to Centre seeking the transfer of the case in order to ensure justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.

सुशांत सिंह की मृत्यू की जाँच दो पुलिस अलग-अलग करे,यह अटपटा है।

अगर मुंबई पुलिस जिद्द नहीं छोड़ती तो बेहतर होगा बिहार सरकार केंद्र को लिखे और इस मामले की #CBI जाँच की माँग करे।

कम-से-कम जाँच को एक दिशा मिलेगी और जनभावनाओं का सम्मान होगा।

सबसे अहम है कि सुशांत के साथ न्याय होगा। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) August 1, 2020

Bihar govt's investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Soon after a team of 4 members of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai and has so far recorded statements of people close to Sushant. They are also investigating the financial transaction of Sushant and his social media messages. Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has filed a caveat plea before the Supreme Court challenging Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. Moreover, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI': Maha Home Minister

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the state government is in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case.

Rhea moves SC

Rhea Chakraborty had on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. In her first response after the FIR, Rhea on Friday released a video statement. In the video, she's seen saying, "I have immense faith in God and in the judiciary. I believe I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence

Ankita Lokhande had broken her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on the completion of one month of his death, by lighting a lamp for him. However, the actress, despite her social media posts, continued her silence on her thoughts related to the death, something she spoke about for the first time on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know. Right from stating that he could not be depressed, to asserting that people should remember him as a hero, the Pavitra Rishta star made several strong statements.

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

