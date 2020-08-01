Gunjan Saxena Trailer Gives Fan 'goosebumps', Leaves Them 'in Tears'; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor starrer-upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer was released today. The biographical film is based on the first Indian female Air Force pilot in combat. The role of Gunjan Saxena, the Indian Air Force pilot, will be played by the Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor. While actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza & Manav Vij will be seen in supporting roles. Gunjan Saxena was going to have a theatrical release on March 13, 2020, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, this film will now make a direct to digital release on Netflix from August 12, 2020.

Gunjan Saxena: Fan reactions

Gunjan Saxena movie trailer was released just an hour back. It has already garnered over 2700 comments. The Jahnvi Kapoor starrer trailer was applauded for narrating the story of Indian's first women pilot. While some fans decided to advocate against nepotism in their comments, others appreciated the fact that if the kids of the Bollywood celebrities work in films like these, then they don't have issues with nepotism. Here is some various sort of fans reactions on the biographical film on Gunjan Saxena.

is anyone having legit tears after watching the gunjan saxena trailer? or is it just me? — p r i ðŸ¥€ (@stfu_penguin) August 1, 2020

Gunjan saxena story gonna inspire everybody who believes in their dream what a wonderful trailer The Kargil Girl — celia (@itsme_celia) August 1, 2020

Really superb trailer of Gunjan Saxena. Truly inspiring. Can’t wait for the movie. The Kargil Girl — Pankhudi Sharma (@Funky_Pankhu) August 1, 2020

Gunjan Saxenaâœˆï¸

Already so damn proud of Janhvi’s performance! Her emotions grabbed me through the screen, literally had goosebumps watching the trailer! pic.twitter.com/mLYbhOVVIh — Fatima (@FatimaDixit) August 1, 2020

Gunjan Saxena trailer

The movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the story of Gunjan Saxena as the first female pilot of India to fly in combat. She played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the Gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war. This film is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios while it is directed by Sharan Sharma.

After Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Roohi Afza and Dostana 2. Dostana 2 features Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in the lead alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Kirron Kher, Asha Bhat and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the movie is expected to release some time in December 2020.

