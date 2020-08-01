'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Aces The Kargil Girl Act In This Gripping Story

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is scheduled to premiere on August 12 on Netflix. And the makers dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated film on Saturday, i.e. August 1, 2020. The Sharan Sharma's film revolves around Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat pilot entering a war zone. During the Kargil War in 1999, Gunjan saved soldiers and was awarded the Shaurya Vir prize for showing bravery and grit during the battle.

The trailer starts off with bomb blasts and people fighting during the battle. A man can even be heard saying, ‘If you want to join the air force then you’ve got to become a soldier or else go back to the kitchen’. The video then shows a young girl telling her brother that she wants to become a pilot and her brother replies saying that girl cannot become a pilot. And as the young girl grows older, Janhvi Kapoor’s character, she still keeps telling her brother that she wants to become a pilot.

Her father then goes on to help her with her training and keeps telling her to do what her heart says. Gungan then goes on to become a pilot but she has to face the difficulties as she was the only women Air Force Officer there. The trailer concludes by her head officer telling her that she needs to go to Kargil. And as she goes there she’s got a flashback of how far she’s come in her journey. By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that the film will leave everyone inspired. Watch the trailer below.

Seeing the trailer, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. They went on to laud the actor for her acting skills in the trailer. Some people have also gone to speak about how the trailer has been so inspiring. One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait to watch. It’s amazing.” While the other one wrote, “Truly loved it”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

THIS LITERALLY GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS. YOU CANNOT CALL JANHVI A BAD ACTOR AFTER THIS SCENE. THE RANGE. THE EMOTIONS. SHE HAS GROWN. I AM AN EMOTIONAL MESS RIGHT NOW. FULL TRAILER IN MY BIO. #GunjanSaxena #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/T8Ixk8RUHD — Janhvi Gang Gang (@JannuW) August 1, 2020

she was so good in the entire trailer ! janhvi really has shown an immense amount of improvement and there’s no body who can stop her from achieving heights , now ❤️#GunjanSaxena #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/MW9fpzcEHw — happy birthday ki 💘 (@kiaraastan) August 1, 2020

About Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film based on the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force in combat. The role of Gunjan Saxen, an Indian Air Force pilot, will be played by Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor. This film is also starring the Stree actor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. This film is bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios while it is helmed by Sharan Sharma. The movie is all set to premiere on August 12, 2020.

