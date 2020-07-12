Amitabh Bachchan's Songs From His Movies That Were Voiced By Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh is an established playback singer, mostly known for his Bollywood songs. He has worked with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for several films like Bhootnath and Sarkar 3. Sukhwinder Singh has sung several songs in Amitabh Bachchan’s movies, which turned out to be superhits. Here are some of his best songs from Amitabh Bachchan’s movies.

Sukhwinder Singh’s songs from Amitabh Bachchan’s movies

Jhoom Barabar - Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

From the film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, the title song of the film was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. It featured Amitabh Bachchan in a different avatar, loved by his fans. The song sung by Sukhwinder Singh is groovy enough to make you hit the dance floor. The film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Lara Dutta along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Ek Ajnabi- Ek Ajnabee

The song Ek Ajnabi is from the film Ek Ajnabee, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Rampal. The song also featured these two stars and was sung by Sukhwinder Singh along with Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani. This is another song of Sukhwinder Singh from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie, that will make you dance.

Banku Bhaiya- Bhootnath

Another song by Sukhwinder Singh from Amitabh Bachchan’s film is Banku Bhaiya. This song is from the film Bhootnath starring Juhi Chawla and Amitabh Bachchan. Sukhwinder Singh also sang the song Samay Ka Pahiya from this movie. Amitabh Bachchan played the character of a ghost in this film.

Vashmalle- Thugs of Hindustan

The song Vashmalle from the film Thugs of Hindustan is another popular song Sukhwinder Singh sang, along with Vishal Dadlani. This was the first time Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan danced together for a song. The film Thugs of Hindustan also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh along with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Angry Mix- Sarkar 3

The song Angry Mix from the film Sarkar is another popular song Sukhwinder Singh sang along with Mika Singh, for Amitabh Bachchan’s movie. Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a different avatar in Sarkar 3. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Ronit Roy, Parag Tyagi, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

