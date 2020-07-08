Farhan Akhtar Wishes Rakeysh Omprakash Mishra On His Birthday, Says 'be Like Water'

Farhan Akhtar recently posted a birthday wish for filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor posted a candid picture of Rakeysh where he was seen looking at something in distance. Farhan Akhtar collaborated with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The actor extended birthday wishes to the filmmaker by dedicating him a quote by Bruce Lee. He wrote,” Happy birthday @rakeyshommehra .. In the words of B. Lee ‘be like water’... always .. big hug. ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¼â¤ï¸”. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor also extended birthday wishes for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. She posted a picture of him and wrote, "Thanks for giving me some of the most amazing films. Can't wait to meet you and do another one." Sonam Kapoor has collaborated with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for movies like Delhi 6 and Bhaag Milka Bhaag.

About Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mishra is a filmmaker and screenwriter. He is best known for writing and directing Rang De Basanti (2006) and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). He is the writer and director of the films Aks (2001) and Delhi-6 (2009). Rakeysh made his directorial debut with the movie Aks featuring Amitabh Bachchan in 2001. Though Amitabh Bachchan was critically praised for his performance, the movie did not do well at the box office.

The filmmaker rose to fame with the commercially successful movie Rang De Basanti. The movie was also critically appreciated. Rakeysh Omprakash Mishra would be directing an upcoming movie Toofan. The movie stars Farhan Akhtar as a national-level boxer, along with Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar.

On work front - Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra. The movie did moderately well at the box office and gained positive critic reviews. Next, he will be seen in the film Toofan. The film was scheduled to release on October 2, 2020, but it seems like the date will be pushed forward due to the ongoing pandemic. Take a look at Farhan's look from Toofan here.

