Ayushmann Khurrana Expresses Delight On Being Back On Set Post Lockdown

Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly headed off to his home in Chandigarh from Mumbai last week wherein he also started shooting for an ad film on Wednesday. The actor recently revealed to a daily about being back on a set after three months. To this, he said that he feels great to be back on a set and shoot after such a long time.

Ayushmann Khurrana on returning to the sets

The Gulabo Sitabo actor said how people have been waiting in their homes to get back to their normal schedule. He went on to say that things will have to limp back to the normal once again. The actor added how people will eventually go out to work, keeping all the necessary safety protocols.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the safety measures on the sets

The actor also spoke about shooting in the midst of the pandemic situation. He said that the production crew of the ad film had prepared for the 'new normal' and had put the actor had ease regarding his safety concerns. The Article 15 actor has been spending some quality time with wife Tahira Kashyap and his children during the ongoing lockdown.

According to media reports, Ayushmann has also purchased a new home in Chandigarh as he and his wife were recently spotted at the registry. The Andhadhun actor also spoke about this in an interaction with a daily wherein he said that they have brought this home wherein the entire Khurrana family can live together. The actor added that the family is looking forward to making new and beautiful memories at this house.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the OTT release film Gulabo Sitabo. In this film, he was seen along with Amitabh Bachchan, and the film was loved by fans for both the actors' performances and the quirky concept. This film was helmed by Shoojit Sircar and the story was written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Before this film, he was seen in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was reportedly a hit at the box office and was loved by fans for its unique storyline. In their film, he was seen along with Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo. This movie was written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

