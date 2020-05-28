Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Maharashtra Police's 'Gulabo Sitabo' Meme

The official social media handles of Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police have been spreading awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak by resorting to an entertaining way of sharing memes. Be it making memes based on Bollywood films or songs, Maharashtra Police social media handles have been giving netizens a reason to have a little fun during an ongoing lockdown. Recently, the official Maharastra Police Twitter account shared a meme related to Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo which was later shared by the actor himself. Check it out below -

Maharashtra Police's Gulabo Sitabo meme

Translation -

The house is yours, the land is yours, the will is yours, but we have to get the "permission" to go out. For your own safety. The safest place to stay from coronavirus is your own "mansion". Don't go out for no reason, stay safe.

Ayushmann Khurrana's reply

The tweet shared by Maharashtra police was written in Marathi, to which Ayushmann Khurrana also replied in Marathi. The actor wrote a quirky reply stating that Maharashtra Police is right and people should stay at their homes safe and not step outside. This won't be the first time Maharashtra police social media has referenced to a film in order to send a social message surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Check out one of their Bollywood memes below -

About Gulabo Sitabo

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing the screen together in Gulabo Sitabo. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and was initially slated to release in April 2020. The film has now been scheduled to release on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Director Shoojit Sircar recently talked to aa leading news daily and shared that the film was done completely and sitting for a release in April. But, as the COVID-19 pandemic crisis came up, the film couldn't be released in theatres. According to the director himself, once any of his films is ready, he wishes to serve it to the audience as soon as possible, which is why the decision to release the film on an OTT platform was formed. The film will follow two scheming men, Ayushmann and Amitabh in an unusual collaboration to fulfill their respective agendas in a comedy-drama backdrop.

