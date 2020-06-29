Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Coolie’ Has Interesting Facts That You Should Know

Amitabh Bachchan's 1983 film, Coolie is a cult classic that enjoys a huge fan following even years after its release. The film was directed by Manmohan Desai and penned by Kader Khan. Coolie also starred Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Kader Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Suresh Oberoi, and Puneet Issar alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film went on to do exceptionally well at the box-office. Here is a list of things you might not have known about Amitabh Bachchan starrer Coolie.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Captions Prove He Is Social Media King

Trivia about Amitabh Bachchan’s Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan was severely injured during the shooting of Coolie in 1982. During the shooting of a fight scene, Big B was supposed to fall on a table but mistimed the jump. However, he had a heroic recovery and later resumed shooting after several months in 1983.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises For The Trailer Of Ram Gopal Varma's Film ‘Coronavirus’

The fight scene in which Amitabh Bachchan was injured was with Puneet Issar. Reportedly, Puneet Issar became out of work after Big B’s injury. He then reportedly started working on B-grade films like no one in the industry wanted to work with him.

Amitabh Bachchan had received about 60 bottles of blood from 200 donors while he was in the hospital due to his injury. However, one such bottle was carrying the Hepatitis B virus. In 2000, Big B came to know that the virus had destroyed 75 per cent of his liver. Amitabh Bachchan then went on to speak about his experience and also helped to raise awareness about the Hepatitis B vaccine.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Is Abhishek Bachchan’s “hero”; Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan’s character from Coolie originally had a tragic end written. However, after the heroic recovery of Big B, director Manmohan Desai decided to change the ending as it might have a negative effect on the audience. Amitabh Bachchan was then given a heroic recovery at the end of Coolie.

Reportedly, a few days before Amitabh Bachchan’s injury, Smita Patil saw a dream where he was injured. She then called him to check if he was fine and Amitabh Bachchan even assured her that he was not in any danger. However, the deadly injury happened just two days after.

Amitabh Bachchan was injured on the sets of Coolie in July 1982. He was back on his feet by January 1983. After returning to the sets to complete the film, the first scene that Amitabh Bachchan shot for was the same fight scene during which he was injured.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Spots 'well Wishers' Outside Jalsa Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.