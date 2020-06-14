Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Captions Prove He Is Social Media King

Amitabh Bachchan is often regarded as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He started his journey with Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’ Saat Hindustani in 1969 and then went on to do several iconic films. Amitabh Bachchan is popular among not just the old but also the youth.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Proud To Receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

His social media handle is loved by his fans. Amitabh Bachchan often treats his social media audience to pictures from his daily life paired with quirky captions that never fail to make fans laugh. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s wittiest captions until now.

Amitabh Bachchan’s captions to take inspiration from

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself getting ready for a shot for his recently released film, Gulabo Sitabo. While penning the caption, Big B decided to give witty facts away to his fans and wrote, “The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know ..? It’s called GLABELLA”.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Done Nothing Of 'exceptional Genius' During COVID-19 Lockdown

To the time when Amitabh Bachchan had a hilarious question to ask to his fans. The actor shared a funny, slow-motion video of himself saying ‘How’. However, the caption was the funniest part of this post, “I don’t know why it hurts when we bite our tongue mistakenly. But it didn’t hurt when we bite it intentionally. And I still don’t understand why you are biting your tongue now !!!!!”

ALSO READ | Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Famous Poems By Amitabh Bachchan's Father

While Amitabh Bachchan was wondering about his numbers on social media, he came across a suggestion and the actor decided to try that too. Big B was told that the reason he does not have many followers is that he did not have a picture in a bikini. So, he decided to fulfil that criteria and wrote, “somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta, unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said, “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini, it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !!”.

Amitabh Bachchan is also one of the coolest actors in the film industry. He never backs off even when he is poking fun at himself. In a post on social media, Big B shared a picture from his portfolio which was taken before he ventured into films and wrote, “My application picture for a job in movies .. 1968... no wonder I was rejected !!”.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Is Abhishek Bachchan’s “hero”; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.